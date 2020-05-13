UrduPoint.com
Qatar's Daily Tally Of COVID-19 Cases Drops By 136, Total Up To 26,529 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:20 PM

The daily coronavirus infection rate in Qatar has slightly dropped by 136 to 1,390 since the day before, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the COVID-19 tally now stood at 26,539

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The daily coronavirus infection rate in Qatar has slightly dropped by 136 to 1,390 since the day before, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the COVID-19 tally now stood at 26,539.

"The Ministry of Public Health announces 1,390 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 124 recovered cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the State of Qatar to 3,143," the ministry said in an official statement.

According to the ministry, the death toll stands at 14.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said on Wednesday that it had registered 751 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is a moderate decline compared to Tuesday's tally of new confirmed cases. The total number of COVID-19 patients has reached 11,028, with 82 disease-related fatalities and 3,263 recoveries.

