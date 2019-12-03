UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar's Economy Proves Resilient To Gulf Row As GDP Rises - Investment Promotion Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:27 AM

Qatar's Economy Proves Resilient to Gulf Row as GDP Rises - Investment Promotion Agency

Qatar's economy has shown remarkable resilience in sustaining the setback from the diplomatic row with neighboring Gulf nations, with the country's GDP projected to grow by over 10 percent by 2022, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, the CEO of the Qatari Investment Promotion Agency (IPAQ), told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Qatar's economy has shown remarkable resilience in sustaining the setback from the diplomatic row with neighboring Gulf nations, with the country's GDP projected to grow by over 10 percent by 2022, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, the CEO of the Qatari Investment Promotion Agency (IPAQ), told Sputnik.

IPAQ, launched by Doha this summer, is tasked with attracting foreign direct investment to the Gulf country in line with the goals outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030. According to the agency's figures, investment flow to Qatar increased by over 6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019.

"Qatar has already demonstrated remarkable strength and resilience during these diplomatic times; securing supply routes, maintaining a robust financial center and high credit rating, as well as continuing to honor all commitments ... GDP growth for 2018 was 1.4 percent with non-oil growth at 4.7 percent. GDP is forecast to grow by >10 percent by 2022," Al-Thani said when asked how Doha was going to ensure the resilience of foreign investment in Qatar since it could be impacted by the diplomatic crisis.

Doha has unveiled several policy changes to mitigate the potential economic impact of the Gulf crisis on its economy, the executive noted.

"Key economic enablement and policy making initiatives have also been introduced or accelerated, including new labor law, free zone law, real estate law, visa on arrival law, PPP [Public-Private Partnership] law, permanent residency law, commercial and industrial licenses, free-trade agreements, and international cooperation such as with the UN, IMF [International Monetary Fund], World Bank, and more," Al-Thani added.

Qatar has been under a diplomatic and economic blockade since June 2017 when the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, among others, cut off diplomatic relations and communication with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Qatar has repeatedly denied all the charges related to terrorism, saying that the campaign against the country was simply "based on lies."�

Related Topics

IMF World Bank United Nations Egypt Qatar Doha Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates June Visa 2017 2018 2019 All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Threat From Iran,' Other ..

40 minutes ago

Oman Proposes Holding Conference on Middle East, Y ..

40 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

2 hours ago

NMC participates in Saudi Media Forum

2 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa grie ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.