(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, media reported on Sunday.

The talks are expected to be focused on bilateral Qatari-Iranian relations and ways of enhancing them, as well as the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual concern, the Qatar News Agency said.

According to the Iranian news agency ISNA, Al Thani and Rouhani will meet in the evening.