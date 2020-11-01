UrduPoint.com
Qatar's Emir, Libya's High Council Chairman Discuss Situation In Libya - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 10:00 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, held a meeting on Sunday with the chairman of the High Council of State of Libya, Khalid Ammar Al-Mishri, and the sides discussed the situation in the North African state, the Qatari state-run news agency reported.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and the latest developments in Libya.

Last week, the Qatari government and Libya's western-based Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of security cooperation between the interior ministries.

The sides in particular agreed exchange information on terrorist organizations and identify people who have been involved in their activities.

Meanwhile, the GNA-rival Libyan National Army (LNA) has condemned the agreement, saying that it violated the nationwide ceasefire deal that Libya's belligerents signed in October at the UN-facilitated 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks in Geneva.

