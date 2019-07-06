UrduPoint.com
Qatar's Emir To Meet Trump On July 9

Qatar's ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on July 9 to exchange views on the latest regional and international developments, Qatar's state news agency said on Saturday

The White House said in June the visit would deal with economic and security ties as well as counterrorism issues.Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar in 2017, in one of the worst diplomatic disputes in the region in years.

They accused Doha of support for Islamist militants and Iran, charges it denies.

