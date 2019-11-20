Qatar's Hassad Food Company is considering investing up to $800 million in the Russian agricultural sector to shore up its national food security, Mubarak Al Sahouti, the company's director for business relations, told Sputnik Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Qatar's Hassad Food Company is considering investing up to $800 million in the Russian agricultural sector to shore up its national food security, Mubarak Al Sahouti, the company's director for business relations, told Sputnik Wednesday.

Al Sahouti is in Moscow to attend the fourth meeting of the Russia-Qatar Joint Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation chaired by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Qatari Commerce Minister Ali Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari.

"We came here to see the producer companies and to buy some shares in these companies, to be in the Russian market as an investor.

This is the target from Hassad visit to this country ... we are targeting medium investment. Let's say between $50 million to $800 million," Al Sahouti said on the sidelines of the meeting.

In particular, Doha is interested in investing in grain and meat production as these products are seen as crucial for Qatar's national food security.

Hassad Food is a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority and is responsible for ensuring the country's food security, as domestic agriculture in the desert nation cannot sustain the country's nearly three million inhabitants.