UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar's Hassad Food Security Company May Invest Up To $800Mln In Russian Market

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 04:59 PM

Qatar's Hassad Food Security Company May Invest Up to $800Mln in Russian Market

Qatar's Hassad Food Company is considering investing up to $800 million in the Russian agricultural sector to shore up its national food security, Mubarak Al Sahouti, the company's director for business relations, told Sputnik Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Qatar's Hassad Food Company is considering investing up to $800 million in the Russian agricultural sector to shore up its national food security, Mubarak Al Sahouti, the company's director for business relations, told Sputnik Wednesday.

Al Sahouti is in Moscow to attend the fourth meeting of the Russia-Qatar Joint Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation chaired by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Qatari Commerce Minister Ali Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari.

"We came here to see the producer companies and to buy some shares in these companies, to be in the Russian market as an investor.

This is the target from Hassad visit to this country ... we are targeting medium investment. Let's say between $50 million to $800 million," Al Sahouti said on the sidelines of the meeting.

In particular, Doha is interested in investing in grain and meat production as these products are seen as crucial for Qatar's national food security.

Hassad Food is a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority and is responsible for ensuring the country's food security, as domestic agriculture in the desert nation cannot sustain the country's nearly three million inhabitants.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Agriculture Company Visit Qatar Doha Buy Market Commerce From Million

Recent Stories

Mirza confirms resignation as SAPM on media affair ..

3 minutes ago

PTI's appeal against ECP's decision adjourned till ..

8 minutes ago

'One PM disqualified, another sent packing', says ..

24 minutes ago

PTI Foreign funding case: Rehbar Committee demands ..

8 minutes ago

PM to lay foundation stone of Mianwali Uni, mother ..

8 minutes ago

Turkmenistan stages first opera after 19-year ban

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.