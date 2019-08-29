DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Qatari Media City will open its doors next year and will house offices of the world's leading media companies, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Media City, Mohammed Bader al Sada, said Wednesday.

"It will be opened soon, next year," Mohammed Bader al Sada told Sputnik at the Qatar's Success conference in Doha.

He added that it would be not only a media city with media offices, but a "true media ecosystem" with all services related to this sphere.

Since 2017, Media City Management has signed agreements with several leading international media companies to open their offices in Doha.

In May, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued a decree on the creation of a media city with a separate budget for managing the media and developing their activities, as well as securing Qatar a place attractive to global media.

In addition to world media offices, the city will have research institutes in the field of traditional and digital media and training centers for journalism. In addition, this structure will support and promote journalism-related projects.

Television corporation Al Jazeera already operates from Qatar, and comprises the world-famous news channel, which broadcasts in Arabic and English, an eponymous channel showing documentaries and programs, children's and sports channels. Al Jazeera became the first Arabian broadcaster to gain worldwide popularity.