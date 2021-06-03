DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Ports management company Mwani Qatar is discussing with its Russian partners at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) the possibility to establish a direct sea route between Russian ports and Qatar's Hamad port in order to boost bilateral trade, Mwani Qatar CEO Abdulla Mohamed Al- Khanji told Sputnik.

Mwani Qatar is participating in the forum as part of a delegation of Qatar's transport ministry, it represents the port of Hamad, which is one of the largest ports in the middle East.

"Several topics related to ports, maritime transport and logistics will be discussed during the forum, including the possibility of establishing a direct sea route between the ports of Russia and Hamad Port in Qatar to enhance trade exchange between the two countries .

.. I believe that there is a good opportunity to further develop and enhance cooperation between the two countries to include important sectors such as maritime transport and ports," Al- Khanji said.

Mwani Qatar is offering many many services related to ports and logistics services for companies wishing to work with Qatar, including Russian companies, Al- Khanji added.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.