UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):A UN body investigating discrimination complaints lodged by Qatar against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia concluded its work following the resolution of these disputes, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The ad hoc Conciliation Commission was established by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) in the wake of a diplomatic crisis between the neighbouring Gulf nations, nearly eight years ago.

"I hope that the consensus found by Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to discontinue the proceedings is the result of a genuine dialogue between the parties to end the dispute which arose in 2018 concerning allegations of racial discrimination," Verene Shepherd, the CERD chairperson, said in a statement.

In June 2017, four countries � the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt - severed diplomatic and economic relations with Qatar, citing alleged support for terrorism.

The following March, Qatar submitted complaints against the UAE and Saudi Arabia to the CERD, marking a first in the UN Committee's history.

The authorities claimed that political and economic sanctions, including the blockade of its borders, were directed at Qatari citizens solely based on their nationality, without legitimate justification.

The CERD monitors global implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which entered into force more than 50 years ago.

Two ad hoc Conciliation Commissions were appointed in February 2020 to discuss the complaints.

The Committee commended all countries concerned for their cooperation towards reaching an amicable settlement to the racial discrimination disputes.

"Such cooperation demonstrates States parties' steadfast engagement to the collective enforcement of the Convention," Ms. Shepherd said.

Qatar and the UAE had both requested and agreed to end their proceedings at an ad hoc Conciliation Commission meeting on 26 January, according to a UN press release.

The second Commission involving Saudi Arabia wrapped up last year following agreement by both parties.

CERD has registered another case, Palestine against Israel, which is still pending, the press release said.