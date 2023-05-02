Qin Gang to attend SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in India

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting to be held on May 4 and 5 in Panaji, the capital of Goa, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting to be held on May 4 and 5 in Panaji, the capital of Goa, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member state foreign ministers on the international and regional situation and SCO cooperation in various fields, among other topics, to make full preparation for this year's SCO summit, the statement added.