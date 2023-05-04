China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang's visit to Pakistan is an important part of the recent close and frequent interactions between the high-level dignitaries of China and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang's visit to Pakistan is an important part of the recent close and frequent interactions between the high-level dignitaries of China and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Qin Gang will visit Pakistan from May 5 to 6 and attend the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers Dialogue in Pakistan.

This will be State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang's first visit to Pakistan

During the visit, the Chinese foreign minister will meet with the leader of Pakistan and co-chair the fourth round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The two sides will have in-person and in-depth communication on bilateral relations and the international and regional situation, she added.

The spokesperson said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and ironclad friends. The friendship is time-honoured.

Last November, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif paid a successful visit to China, during which the leaders of the two countries charted the course for bilateral relations. The Prime Ministers of the two countries had a phone call on April 27, she added.

Mao Ning hoped that this visit will follow through on the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, further deepen strategic communication and practical cooperation, promote the building of an ever closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and contribute positive energy to the region and the wider world.

