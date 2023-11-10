Open Menu

Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Achieves Carbon Neutrality: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) -- A Xizang official on Friday said that the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the highest plateau in the world, has achieved carbon neutrality.

The plateau region is taking the lead in this regard across China, said Yan Jinhai, chairman of the government of Xizang Autonomous Region, at a press conference on the newly released white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements.



Highlighting Xizang's efforts in promoting green development, Yan said that the forest coverage rate in the plateau region has increased to 12.31 percent.

Yan also lauded the air quality in the region, saying the proportion of days with excellent or good air quality in Xizang has reached over 99 percent, and Lhasa, the region's capital city, is ranking among the top in the country concerning air quality.

