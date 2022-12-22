Qiwi Says Cypriot Regulator Greenlights Converting ADRs Purchased on MOEX Into Shares

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The Cypriot regulator has allowed the conversion of American depositary receipts (ADR) of Qiwi purchased on the Moscow Exchange before June 3 and held in the National Settlement Depository, which fell under the sanctions, into ordinary shares, Qiwi said on Thursday.

The Russian company sent the relevant request to the sanctions authority of the Cypriot Ministry of Finance on November 30.

"The competent authority in Cyprus has issued a permit allowing Qiwi shareholders on the Moscow Exchange to convert American Depositary Receipts into ordinary shares ... subject to the following conditions: the relevant contracts were concluded before June 3, 2022; receipts will not be transferred to another organization or depository that is subject to sanctions; any act of issuing receipts must be completed by January 7, 2023," the company said in a statement.