Quad Foreign Ministers Advocate Expansion of UN Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), comprising the United States, Japan, India and Australia, supported the expansion of permanent and non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, according to a joint statement released after a meeting on Friday.

"We reiterate our unwavering support for the UN Charter, including its three pillars, and our steadfast commitment to strengthening the UN and international system through a comprehensive reform agenda, including through expansion in permanent and non-permanent seats of the UN Security Council," the statement read.

The foreign ministers also confirmed the commitment to "active and constructive engagement in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations process on Security Council Reforms with an overall objective of making the UN Security Council more effective, representative, and credible."

In addition, the Quad meeting participants declared support for independent candidates for elections in the UN and in international forums, and noted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for implementation of the 2030 sustainable development agenda.

"We will support meritorious and independent candidates for elections in the UN and in international forums to maintain the integrity and impartiality of the international system. We note with appreciation the UN Secretary General's call for full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," the statement read.

In this regard, the ministers underscored "the importance of achieving SDGs in a comprehensive manner without prioritizing a narrow set of such goals," and reaffirmed UN's central role in implementation of the agenda.

Expanding membership of the UN Security Council, which currently includes five permanent and 10 non-permanent seats, has been on the agenda of the stalled UN reform for decades, with no tangible progress achieved.