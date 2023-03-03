UrduPoint.com

Quad Foreign Ministers Advocate Expansion Of UN Security Council

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Quad Foreign Ministers Advocate Expansion of UN Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), comprising the United States, Japan, India and Australia, supported the expansion of permanent and non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, according to a joint statement released after a meeting on Friday.

"We reiterate our unwavering support for the UN Charter, including its three pillars, and our steadfast commitment to strengthening the UN and international system through a comprehensive reform agenda, including through expansion in permanent and non-permanent seats of the UN Security Council," the statement read.

The foreign ministers also confirmed the commitment to "active and constructive engagement in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations process on Security Council Reforms with an overall objective of making the UN Security Council more effective, representative, and credible."

In addition, the Quad meeting participants declared support for independent candidates for elections in the UN and in international forums, and noted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for implementation of the 2030 sustainable development agenda.

"We will support meritorious and independent candidates for elections in the UN and in international forums to maintain the integrity and impartiality of the international system. We note with appreciation the UN Secretary General's call for full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," the statement read.

In this regard, the ministers underscored "the importance of achieving SDGs in a comprehensive manner without prioritizing a narrow set of such goals," and reaffirmed UN's central role in implementation of the agenda.

Expanding membership of the UN Security Council, which currently includes five permanent and 10 non-permanent seats, has been on the agenda of the stalled UN reform for decades, with no tangible progress achieved.

Related Topics

India Australia United Nations Progress Japan United States

Recent Stories

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headq ..

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headquarters

14 minutes ago
 Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedi ..

Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedication to Excellence

19 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Seg ..

OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Segment of the 52nd Session of th ..

19 minutes ago
 Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs enhances logistics services at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs enhances logistics services at Dubai Logistics City to aid earthqu ..

29 minutes ago
 A committee consisting of patriotic political thou ..

A committee consisting of patriotic political thoughts should play a role for th ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.