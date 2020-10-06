Quad Foreign Ministers Agree to Boost Cooperation on COVID-19, Cyber Security

The foreign ministers of Australia, Japan, India and the United States, a group known as the QUAD, held a meeting on Monday where they agreed to bolster cooperation for securing access to a coronavirus vaccine and countering cyber threats, Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The foreign ministers of Australia, Japan, India and the United States, a group known as the QUAD, held a meeting on Monday where they agreed to bolster cooperation for securing access to a coronavirus vaccine and countering cyber threats, Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said in a press release.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to working together, and with regional countries, to support COVID-19 recovery and promote a stable, resilient and inclusive Indo-Pacific," the press release read.

With regard to COVID-19, the QUAD ministers have agreed that that the access to a safe and effective vaccine would be a "critical factor not only to save lives but also to drive regional economic recovery." This recovery will require quality infrastructure investment as a driver of strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive economic growth, according to the ministers, as quoted in the press release.

"Ministers agreed on the importance of strengthening the resilience of regional supply chains, key cyber-enabled systems and critical infrastructure," the press release read.

Citing the increasing complexity of the Indo-Pacific strategic environment and its potential to undermine the post-coronavirus recovery, the ministers emphasized that "it was vital that states work to ease tensions and avoid exacerbating long-standing disputes, work to counter disinformation, and refrain from malicious cyberspace activity."

According to the Australian foreign minister, her QUAD counterparts have agreed that the international law and the ASEAN-led architecture should be the centerpiece of the regional stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.

The Quadrilateral security dialogue, or QUAD, was launched as a dialogue format among Australia, Japan, India and the US in 2007.