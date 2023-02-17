UrduPoint.com

Quad Foreign Ministers May Hold Meeting In India In Early March - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Quad Foreign Ministers May Hold Meeting in India in Early March - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Top diplomats of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), comprising the United States, Japan, India and Australia, may hold a meeting in India in early March, Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun reported on Friday, citing government sources.

The Quad foreign ministers are expected to hold joint talks on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting scheduled to take place in New Delhi from March 1-2, the newspaper reported, adding that preparations for such negotiations were already underway.

The situation in the Indo-Pacific region and Ukraine will be on the agenda of the talks, according to Sankei Shimbum.

The meeting will be the first in such format since September 2022 when the four top diplomats met in New York during the high-level week at the United Nations General Assembly debate.

In late May, a summit of the Quad leaders is also expected to be held in Australia.

Quad is an informal strategic dialogue among the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The format of comprehensive partnership was initiated by then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007. Following several years of relative lull in activities, the format has been revived against the backdrop of rising tensions between its participants and China.

