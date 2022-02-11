The top diplomats of Australia, India, and the US welcomed Japan's offer to host the next meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in the first half of 2022, following the fourth Quad gathering in Melbourne on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The top diplomats of Australia, India, and the US welcomed Japan's offer to host the next meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in the first half of 2022, following the fourth Quad gathering in Melbourne on Friday.

"We look forward to Japan hosting the next Quad Leaders' Summit in the first half of 2022," the joint statement said.

The parties also welcomed the progress in their cooperation on addressing regional challenges, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, maritime security, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity as well as the vaccine partnership.

The Quad also expressed concern and called for cessation of violence in Myanmar.

"We remain gravely concerned about the crisis in Myanmar and call for an end to violence, the release of all those arbitrarily detained, including foreigners, and unhindered humanitarian access," the statement said.

The four countries meet with the aim of discussing counter measures to China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, as well as address other strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific region.