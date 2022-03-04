UrduPoint.com

Quad Leaders Agree To Form New Disaster Relief Mechanism Amid Ukraine Crisis

March 04, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Leaders of the Indo-Pacific Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) agreed during a call on Thursday to form a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism amid the ongoing situation in Ukraine, a joint readout of the call said.

"They agreed to stand up a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism which will enable the Quad to meet future humanitarian challenges in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for communication as they each address and respond to the crisis in Ukraine," the joint readout said.

The leaders of the Quad, which consists of the United States, India, Japan and Australia, also addressed the crisis in Ukraine and its humanitarian repercussions, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"Developments in Ukraine were discussed in the meeting, including its humanitarian implications. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) emphasized the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy," the ministry said in a statement.

Modi further encouraged "concrete and practical forms of cooperation within the Quad," in various domains, including humanitarian aid and disaster relief, debt sustainability, energy, connectivity, and capacity-building, the statement said.

The Quad was instigated in 2007 by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as an informal consultation mechanism of four countries sharing the values of "a free and open Indo-Pacific region." The dialogue was paralleled by an annual joint military exercise, Exercise Malabar, with the diplomatic and military arrangement widely seen as a response to China's surging economic and military influence in the region. The Chinese government denounced the dialogue, lodging a formal diplomatic protest to its participants, regarding Quad as "Asian NATO."

