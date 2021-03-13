Quad Leaders Discuss Freedom of Navigation in S. China Seas, N. Korea, Myanmar - Sullivan

The leaders of the so-called Quad addressed the freedom of navigation in the East and South China Seas, North Korea as well as the coup in Myanmar among numerous topics during the very first meeting at such a level, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The leaders of the so-called Quad addressed the freedom of navigation in the East and South China Seas, North Korea as well as the coup in Myanmar among numerous topics during the very first meeting at such a level, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"During the meeting the leaders addressed key regional issues including freedom of navigation and freedom from coercion in the South and East China Seas, the DPRK nuclear issue and the coup and violent repression in Burma," Sullivan said at a briefing.