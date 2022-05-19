Quad Leaders to Get 18,000-Strong Security Detail During Tokyo Summit Next Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) About 18,000 police officers will be mobilized in Tokyo next week during the visits of leaders of the United States, India and Australia for a Quadripartite Security Dialogue (Quad) summit, Japanese media reported on Thursday, citing the police.

"There are risks of attacks on leaders, interference with meetings, cyberattacks," a police official told the Kyodo news agency.

Particular attention will be paid to the protection of key transport stations, airports and the US embassy in Tokyo, the report said.

The Japanese authorities took similar measures during the visit of former US President Donald Trump in 2019.

Incumbent US President Joe Biden will travel to Japan from May 22-24. He is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on May 23. The next day, Tokyo will host the in-person summit of Quad leaders.

Quad is an informal strategic dialogue among the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The format was initiated by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007. It is mainly focused on maintaining global health, promoting high standards of infrastructure, combating the climate crisis, ensuring high level of education and people-to-people exchanges, partnerships on emerging technologies, space, and cybersecurity.