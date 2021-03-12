Quad Leaders to Join Forces to Expand Vaccine Production, Access - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India are set to cooperate on expanding safe and affordable vaccine productions as well as ensuring a safe access, the heads of the four countries said in a joint statement following the virtual summit on Friday.

"We will join forces to expand safe, affordable, and effective vaccine production and equitable access, to speed economic recovery and benefit global health," the statement said. "We will... collaborate to strengthen equitable vaccine access for the Indo-Pacific, with close coordination with multilateral organizations including the World Health Organization and COVAX."

The leaders of the so-called Quad - the United States, Japan, Australia, and India - held a virtual meeting earlier in the day to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region.