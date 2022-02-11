Quad Nations Condemn N. Korea Missile Launches in Defiance of UN Resolutions - Statement

The four Quadrilateral Security Dialogue group of nations, or Quad, and comprising the United States, Japan, India and Australia, condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions, a statement issued at the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in Melbourne, Australia, said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The four Quadrilateral Security Dialogue group of nations, or Quad, and comprising the United States, Japan, India and Australia, condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions, a statement issued at the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in Melbourne, Australia, said on Friday.

"We condemn North Korea's destabilizing ballistic missile launches in violation of UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs), reaffirm our commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea consistent with UNSCRs, and reconfirm the necessity of immediate resolution of the issue of Japanese abductees," the statement said.

The Quad nations also stressed the importance of international law, peace and security in the maritime domain underpins the development and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.

"We reiterate the importance of adherence to international law, particularly as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the South and East China Seas," the statement added.

The Quad nations planned to deepen their engagement with regional partners, strengthen maritime domain awareness, protect their ability to develop offshore resources consistent with UNCLOS and ensure freedom of navigation and overflight in the region, according to the statement.