Quad States Will Allocate $50Bln For Infrastructure In Indo-Pacific Region - Kishida

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 01:44 PM

Quad States Will Allocate $50Bln for Infrastructure in Indo-Pacific Region - Kishida

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) countries Australia, India, Japan, and the United States have agreed to allocate $50 billion for infrastructure and investment in the Indo-Pacific region over five years, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) countries Australia, India, Japan, and the United States have agreed to allocate $50 billion for infrastructure and investment in the Indo-Pacific region over five years, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

"The Infra-Pacific region's infrastructure and investment to receive $50 billion in additional assistance over five years," Kishida told reporters following a Quad summit in Tokyo.

