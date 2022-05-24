Quad States Will Allocate $50Bln for Infrastructure in Indo-Pacific Region - Kishida

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) countries Australia, India, Japan, and the United States have agreed to allocate $50 billion for infrastructure and investment in the Indo-Pacific region over five years, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday

"The Infra-Pacific region's infrastructure and investment to receive $50 billion in additional assistance over five years," Kishida told reporters following a Quad summit in Tokyo.