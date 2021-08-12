UrduPoint.com

Quad's Senior Officials Discuss Security In Taiwan Strait, Myanmar Crisis - State Dept

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:52 PM

Quad's Senior Officials Discuss Security in Taiwan Strait, Myanmar Crisis - State Dept

Senior officials from the so-called Quad countries, Australia, India, Japan and the US, discussed various issues during a virtual meeting, including the security in the Taiwan Strait and the crisis in Myanmar among others, US State Department announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Senior officials from the so-called Quad countries, Australia, India, Japan and the US, discussed various issues during a virtual meeting, including the security in the Taiwan Strait and the crisis in Myanmar among others, US State Department announced on Thursday.

"Senior officials from the United States, Australia, India, and Japan met virtually as part of regular Quad consultations to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific region," a State Department release said. "The senior officials discussed the importance of peace and security in the Taiwan Strait, the ongoing crisis in Burma, and reaffirmed the Quad's strong support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific."

The senior officials also spoke about the need for sustained international cooperation to end the pandemic in the Indo-Pacific and to promote economic recovery, the State Department added.

"The officials examined ways to advance ongoing cooperation on numerous topics of mutual interest, including strategic challenges confronting the region, countering disinformation, promoting democracy and human rights, strengthening international institutions including the United Nations and related organizations, and supporting countries vulnerable to coercive actions in the Indo-Pacific region," the release said.

The State Department noted that the virtual meeting aims to implement the discussions of the Quad leaders held at the first group's summit in March.

"The four democracies acknowledged that global security and prosperity depends on the region remaining inclusive, resilient, and healthy," the release added. "They welcomed the opportunity to continue regular consultations at the ministerial, senior official, and working levels and to hold a second Leaders' Summit this fall."

Beijing has repeatedly called Taiwan a sensitive issue in its relations with Washington, as China considers the island to be a part of its territory and routinely protests whenever US warships transit the strait.

Related Topics

India Australia United Nations China Washington Democracy Burma Myanmar Japan United States March From

Recent Stories

Number of People Treated in ICRC-Supported Afghan ..

Number of People Treated in ICRC-Supported Afghan Health Centers Doubled in 2021 ..

39 seconds ago
 Greek Prime Minister Urges Mediterranean Countries ..

Greek Prime Minister Urges Mediterranean Countries to Unite Against Climate Chan ..

40 seconds ago
 ICRC Committed to Continue Providing Humanitarian ..

ICRC Committed to Continue Providing Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan - Delegatio ..

42 seconds ago
 Taliban Capture Afghanistan's Third-Largest City H ..

Taliban Capture Afghanistan's Third-Largest City Herat - Reports

45 seconds ago
 SSC Part-I annual exams to continue as per schedul ..

SSC Part-I annual exams to continue as per schedule

4 minutes ago
 SECP becomes first govt agency to offer WhatsApp S ..

SECP becomes first govt agency to offer WhatsApp Support Service

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.