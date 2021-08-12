Senior officials from the so-called Quad countries, Australia, India, Japan and the US, discussed various issues during a virtual meeting, including the security in the Taiwan Strait and the crisis in Myanmar among others, US State Department announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Senior officials from the so-called Quad countries, Australia, India, Japan and the US, discussed various issues during a virtual meeting, including the security in the Taiwan Strait and the crisis in Myanmar among others, US State Department announced on Thursday.

"Senior officials from the United States, Australia, India, and Japan met virtually as part of regular Quad consultations to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific region," a State Department release said. "The senior officials discussed the importance of peace and security in the Taiwan Strait, the ongoing crisis in Burma, and reaffirmed the Quad's strong support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific."

The senior officials also spoke about the need for sustained international cooperation to end the pandemic in the Indo-Pacific and to promote economic recovery, the State Department added.

"The officials examined ways to advance ongoing cooperation on numerous topics of mutual interest, including strategic challenges confronting the region, countering disinformation, promoting democracy and human rights, strengthening international institutions including the United Nations and related organizations, and supporting countries vulnerable to coercive actions in the Indo-Pacific region," the release said.

The State Department noted that the virtual meeting aims to implement the discussions of the Quad leaders held at the first group's summit in March.

"The four democracies acknowledged that global security and prosperity depends on the region remaining inclusive, resilient, and healthy," the release added. "They welcomed the opportunity to continue regular consultations at the ministerial, senior official, and working levels and to hold a second Leaders' Summit this fall."

Beijing has repeatedly called Taiwan a sensitive issue in its relations with Washington, as China considers the island to be a part of its territory and routinely protests whenever US warships transit the strait.