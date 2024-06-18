Quake Kills Four, Injures 120 In Northeastern Iran: State Media
Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) At least four people were killed and 120 injured Tuesday in a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Iran's northeastern city of Kashmar, state media reported.
The quake struck at 1:24 pm (0954 GMT), Kashmar's governor, Hajatollah Shariatmadari, who gave the casualty toll, said on state television.
Thirty-five people were hospitalised, he said, adding the quake damaged mostly dilapidated buildings in urban and rural areas of the city.
State television aired footage of the aftermath of the quake showing first responders working in a street where all buildings were reduced to rubble.
The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles).
Iran sits atop various tectonic plates and is often hit by earthquakes.
A 5.9 magnitude quake early last year killed three people and injured over 800 in the country's mountainous northwest, near the border with Turkey.
And in one of the world's deadliest disasters, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake killed over 31,000 people in Iran's southeastern city of Bam in 2003.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From World
-
Diafat Al Madinah Association delivers over 1.7 million services during Hajj40 minutes ago
-
Indian national accused of plotting to kill Sikh leader appears in US court60 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise on rate cut hopes1 hour ago
-
China's technology transfer empowers Pakistan Railways towards greater self-reliance1 hour ago
-
Tour de France to start in Barcelona in 20262 hours ago
-
Four dead, over a dozen missing as extreme weather hits China2 hours ago
-
Wales flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of South Africa, Australia Tests3 hours ago
-
Louis Vuitton kicks off fashion week with diplomatic style3 hours ago
-
13 killed as heavy rains pound Central America4 hours ago
-
Du Toit to captain weakened Springboks against Wales4 hours ago
-
Anouk Aimee, 60s icon of French elegance, dies at 924 hours ago
-
Du Toit to captain weakened Springboks against Wales4 hours ago