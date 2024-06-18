Open Menu

Quake Kills Four, Injures 120 In Northeastern Iran: State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Quake kills four, injures 120 in northeastern Iran: state media

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) At least four people were killed and 120 injured Tuesday in a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Iran's northeastern city of Kashmar, state media reported.

The quake struck at 1:24 pm (0954 GMT), Kashmar's governor, Hajatollah Shariatmadari, who gave the casualty toll, said on state television.

Thirty-five people were hospitalised, he said, adding the quake damaged mostly dilapidated buildings in urban and rural areas of the city.

State television aired footage of the aftermath of the quake showing first responders working in a street where all buildings were reduced to rubble.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles).

Iran sits atop various tectonic plates and is often hit by earthquakes.

A 5.9 magnitude quake early last year killed three people and injured over 800 in the country's mountainous northwest, near the border with Turkey.

And in one of the world's deadliest disasters, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake killed over 31,000 people in Iran's southeastern city of Bam in 2003.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake World Governor Iran Turkey Kashmar Bam United States Border Media TV All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

2 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

3 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

3 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

3 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

3 days ago

More Stories From World