Quake Rattles Puerto Rico But No Injuries Reported

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:55 PM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico Monday, toppling some structures and causing power outages and small landslides but there were no reports of casualties, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, just off the US territory's southern Caribbean coastline, was felt throughout much of the island, including the capital San Juan.

Some 250,000 customers were hit by electric power outages after the quake, which struck at 6:32 am local time (1032GMT).

Images posted on social media showed houses tumbled from their supporting pillars, cracks in walls, cars crushed under collapsed houses and small scale landslides.

The quake was the strongest of a series that have rippled through the island since December 28, and it was followed by at least eight aftershocks, officials said.

No tsunami alerts were issued.

World

