UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quake Rocks Reykjavik, Raises Iceland's Volcano Activity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:39 PM

Quake rocks Reykjavik, raises Iceland's volcano activity

A powerful earthquake on Wednesday rocked southwestern Iceland, including the capital Reykjavik, triggering increased volcanic activity but causing no serious injuries or damage, authorities said

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :A powerful earthquake on Wednesday rocked southwestern Iceland, including the capital Reykjavik, triggering increased volcanic activity but causing no serious injuries or damage, authorities said.

The epicentre of the quake was located near Mount Keilir, a small mountain of 378 metres (1,240 feet) on the Reykjanes peninsula, some 30 kilometres (19 miles) south of Reykjavik, authorities added.

The US Geological Survey measured one tremor at a magnitude of 5.6 some four kilometres east of the fishing port of Grindavik.

The Icelandic authorities meanwhile recorded a 5.7 magnitude tremor at 1005 GMT.

Numerous tremors were felt after the quake, including 12 which registered above 4.0, and were continuing at midday, according to AFP's correspondent in the capital.

"It's an intense activity zone, we are well aware of that, but I've never experienced or felt so many strong earthquakes in such a short period of time (in Reykjavik), it's unusual," Kristin Jonsdottir, earthquake hazards coordinator at Iceland's Meteorological Office (IMO), told public broadcaster RUV.

The IMO switched from green to yellow the colour code for the aviation sector over the Krysuvik volcano system where the quake occurred, indicating that the "volcano is experiencing signs of elevated unrest above known background levels".

There were however no signs of a volcanic eruption yet.

The last eruption in this volcanic system was in the 12th century.

The Reykjanes peninsula, located on a tectonic fault, has been rocked by numerous earthquakes for more than a year.

The most recent large one occurred in October, measuring 5.6.

Related Topics

Century Earthquake Iceland October From

Recent Stories

ADIO accelerates private sector investment, innova ..

11 minutes ago

Child rights activist seeks proper mechanism to h ..

1 minute ago

Ferrari to rejoin world endurance championship in ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Election Commission issues list of validly n ..

7 minutes ago

Japan Grapples With Second Forest Fire in One Week ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Consulate in New York Still Experiencing S ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.