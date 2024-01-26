Open Menu

Quality Control At Heart Of Latest Boeing Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Boeing is facing intensifying scrutiny over its quality control practices in the aftermath of a near-catastrophic Alaska Airlines flight three weeks ago when a panel blew out.

That January 5 incident on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 followed months of earlier, smaller problems with the same aircraft.

Exactly how the current difficulties will be resolved remains to be seen, but both the company's regulator and its customers are demanding change.

"The quality assurance issues we have seen are unacceptable," said Michael Whitaker, head of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The agency has vowed "more boots on the ground" for a comprehensive investigation of Boeing and contractor Spirit AeroSystems, adding that it will only green light production increases when Boeing gets its house in order.

American Airlines joined rival carriers in signaling displeasure, though it has not been directly impacted by the 737 MAX 9 grounding because it does not fly the jet.

"We're going to hold them accountable," American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom said Thursday on an earnings conference call.

"Boeing needs to get their act together," said Isom, who characterized the problems as "unacceptable."

