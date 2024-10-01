Open Menu

Quality Of Life Program Achieves ISO Certification For Legal Risk Management

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Quality of Life Program achieves ISO certification for legal risk management

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Quality of Life Program, a Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, has received the ISO 31022:2020 certification for legal risk management, demonstrating its compliance with international standards.

The program underwent a thorough review of its internal regulations for legal affairs and strategies, as well as its mechanisms for implementing and developing laws and regulations. This alignment with best practices enabled the program to achieve ISO certification.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) awards this certification to entities that meet its standards for laws, policies, and procedures.

The achievement reflects the program's dedication to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families by improving the livability of all cities in the Kingdom and offering diverse cultural, sports, and entertainment options.

The program is committed to ongoing improvement of its management tools to ensure they meet international standards and provide optimal solutions.

Related Topics

Sports Saudi 2020 All Best

Recent Stories

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

2 minutes ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

10 minutes ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

18 minutes ago
 Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

24 minutes ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

26 minutes ago
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

30 minutes ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

32 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

56 minutes ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

2 hours ago
 HEC approves LIRA research journal

HEC approves LIRA research journal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From World