Quality Of Life Program Achieves ISO Certification For Legal Risk Management
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Quality of Life Program, a Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, has received the ISO 31022:2020 certification for legal risk management, demonstrating its compliance with international standards.
The program underwent a thorough review of its internal regulations for legal affairs and strategies, as well as its mechanisms for implementing and developing laws and regulations. This alignment with best practices enabled the program to achieve ISO certification.
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) awards this certification to entities that meet its standards for laws, policies, and procedures.
The achievement reflects the program's dedication to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families by improving the livability of all cities in the Kingdom and offering diverse cultural, sports, and entertainment options.
The program is committed to ongoing improvement of its management tools to ensure they meet international standards and provide optimal solutions.
