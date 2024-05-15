Quality Of Life Program Head Discusses Investment Opportunities In Italy
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Quality of Life Program Abdulrahman Al-Anbar, who is member in the Saudi-Italian Business Council delegation, has taken part in meetings here focusing on boosting trade and investment between the two countries
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Quality of Life Program Abdulrahman Al-Anbar, who is member in the Saudi-Italian business Council delegation, has taken part in meetings here focusing on boosting trade and investment between the two countries.
The program is one of Saudi Vision 2030 realization programs. Al-Anbar participated in the Saudi-Italian Joint Business Council Forum at the Confindustria headquarters to discuss important Quality of Life Program initiatives, achievements, impacts, and investment opportunities in various sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
He also participated in the SME Forum, where he highlighted the role of Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives in increasing Saudi contributions to culture and the arts.
Among these initiatives is the establishment of the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts and promoting handicrafts in the Kingdom.
Al-Anbar also delivered a detailed presentation on the program in a session titled "Enhancing Saudi-Italian Cooperation for Joint and Sustainable Development", held at the Industrial Union of Naples Business Forum.
The Saudi-Italian Business Council delegation met with the Mayor of Naples and representatives of the Italian parliament, ministries, and government agencies.
It also visited Prince Faisal bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Ambassador to Italy, presenting the prominent initiatives to strengthen Saudi-Italian relations, which include the Supercoppa Italiana, Diriyah Biennale, and Formula 1 events.
Recent Stories
Workshop on Innovative Leadership held at IBA Karachi
Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo C'ship
US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in good news for Biden
CM stresses quality education in govt schools
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System
'Maryam Ki Dastak', doorstep delivery of public services, launched
PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina
Two production units fined Rs 125,000
Kuwaiti govt sworn in
Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi visited Attock, attended the martyrs' memoria ..
Stocks waver before US inflation but London hits record
5.3-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands
More Stories From World
-
Kuwaiti govt sworn in3 minutes ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands3 minutes ago
-
Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji receives newly appointed Chinese Ambassador38 minutes ago
-
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity38 minutes ago
-
Two dead, hundreds injured as riots sweep New Caledonia1 hour ago
-
Two dead, hundreds injured as riots sweep New Caledonia1 hour ago
-
Hezbollah says struck Israel after field commander's killing1 hour ago
-
Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this year38 minutes ago
-
Russia says advancing across front line including south2 hours ago
-
Palestinians flee Gaza battles on anniversary of 1948 'Nakba'3 hours ago
-
EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncertainty38 minutes ago
-
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity3 hours ago