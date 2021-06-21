Quantum Communication Network to Be Fully Operational in Russia in 10-15 Years - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Quantum communication lines will enter into commercial operation in Russia in 10-15 years, with their prototypes already being used, Special Representative of the President on Digital and Technological Development Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

"The timeline, I think, is 10-15 years. But you can call via quantum lines from office to office right now," Peskov said.

The state-run Russian Railways company has recently launched the country's first communication line over the main quantum channel between Moscow and St. Petersburg, the official said, noting that the 700-kilometer (435-mile) segment of the quantum network is currently the largest in Europe.

Additionally, Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom, energy giant Gazprom and Sberbank are also involved in developing quantum communication networks, Peskov said.

Quantum communication lines, unlike the existing ones, allow transferring large amounts of data at high speed, with the information being reliably encrypted since it is based on the technology of encoding and transmitting data in quantum states of photons. Quantum communication lines cannot be wiretapped without the addressee's knowledge.