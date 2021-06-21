UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quantum Communication Network To Be Fully Operational In Russia In 10-15 Years - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Quantum Communication Network to Be Fully Operational in Russia in 10-15 Years - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Quantum communication lines will enter into commercial operation in Russia in 10-15 years, with their prototypes already being used, Special Representative of the President on Digital and Technological Development Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

"The timeline, I think, is 10-15 years. But you can call via quantum lines from office to office right now," Peskov said.

The state-run Russian Railways company has recently launched the country's first communication line over the main quantum channel between Moscow and St. Petersburg, the official said, noting that the 700-kilometer (435-mile) segment of the quantum network is currently the largest in Europe.

Additionally, Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom, energy giant Gazprom and Sberbank are also involved in developing quantum communication networks, Peskov said.

Quantum communication lines, unlike the existing ones, allow transferring large amounts of data at high speed, with the information being reliably encrypted since it is based on the technology of encoding and transmitting data in quantum states of photons. Quantum communication lines cannot be wiretapped without the addressee's knowledge.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Company St. Petersburg From

Recent Stories

UVAS secures highest competitive research funding ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 2nd DCCC meeting with busi ..

24 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,964 new COVID-19 cases, 1,923 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Senator Usman Kakar passes away in Karachi today

28 minutes ago

Serbia’s Mitic wins first Women’s Kayak Challe ..

40 minutes ago

World Refugee Day: OIC Calls for Global Solidarity ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.