UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quantum 'fifth State Of Matter' Observed In Space For First Time

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:31 PM

Quantum 'fifth state of matter' observed in space for first time

Scientists have observed the fifth state of matter in space for the first time, offering unprecedented insight that could help solve some of the quantum universe's most intractable conundrums, research showed Thursday.

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Scientists have observed the fifth state of matter in space for the first time, offering unprecedented insight that could help solve some of the quantum universe's most intractable conundrums, research showed Thursday.

Bose-Einstein condensates (BECs), the existence of which was predicted by Albert Einstein and Indian mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose almost a century ago, are formed when atoms of certain elements are cooled to near absolute zero (0 Kelvin, minus 273.15 Celsius).

At this point, the atoms become a single entity with quantum properties, wherein each particle also functions as a wave of matter.

BECs straddle the line between the macroscopic world governed by forces such as gravity and the microscopic plane, ruled by quantum mechanics.

Scientists believe BECs contain vital clues to mysterious phenomena such as dark energy -- the unknown energy thought to be behind the Universe's accelerating expansion.

But BECs are extremely fragile. The slightest interaction with the external world is enough to warm them past their condensation threshold.

This makes them nearly impossible for scientists to study on Earth, where gravity interferes with the magnetic fields required to hold them in place for observation.

On Thursday a team of NASA scientists unveiled the first results from BEC experiments aboard the International Space Station, where particles can be manipulated free from Earthly constraints.

"Microgravity allows us to confine atoms with much weaker forces, since we don't have to support them against gravity," Robert Thompson of from the California Institute for Technology, Pasadena, told AFP.

The research published in the journal Nature documents several startling differences in the properties of BECs created on Earth and those aboard the ISS.

For one thing, BECs in terrestrial labs typically last a handful of milliseconds before dissipating.

Aboard the ISS the BECs lasted more than a second, offering the team an unprecedented chance to study their properties.

Microgravity also allowed the atoms to be manipulated by weaker magnetic fields, speeding their cooling and allowing clearer imaging.

Creating the fifth state of matter, especially within the physical confines of a space station, is no mean feat.

First, bosons -- atoms that have an equal number of protons and electrons -- are cooled to absolute zero using lasers to clamp them in place.

The slower the atoms move around, the cooler they become.

As they lose heat, a magnetic field is introduced to keep them from moving and each particle's wave expands. Cramming many bosons into a microscopic "trap" that causes their waves to overlap into a single matter wave -- a property known as quantum degeneracy.

The second the magnetic trap is released in order for scientists to study the condensate, however, the atoms begin to repel each other, causing the cloud to fly apart and the BEC to becomes too dilute to detect.

Thompson and the team realised that the microgravity on board the ISS allowed them to create BECs from rubidium -- a soft metal similar to potassium -- on a far shallower trap than on Earth. This accounted for the vastly increased time the condensate could be studied before diffusing.

"Most importantly we can observe the atoms as they float entirely unconfined (and hence unperturbed) by external forces," Thompson said.

Previous studies trying to emulate the effect of weightlessness on BECs used aeroplanes in free fall, rockets and even apparatus dropped from various heights.

Research team leader David Aveline told AFP that studying BECs in microgravity opened up a host of research opportunities.

"Applications range from tests of general relativity and searches for dark energy and gravitational waves to spacecraft navigation and prospecting for subsurface minerals on the moon and other planetary bodies," he said.

Related Topics

India Century World Technology Thompson Bose David Pasadena From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates announces four flights to Cairo to help E ..

6 minutes ago

One Dead, Several Injured in Attack on School in S ..

2 minutes ago

Sukku braves 49 degree Celsius

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 276,700 cuse ..

2 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz asks Opposition not to play with peop ..

2 minutes ago

Three Cameroon soldiers charged with 'murder' over ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.