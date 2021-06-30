Quarantine After Entry to South Korea to Remain Mandatory for Residents of 21 Countries

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Arrivals in South Korea from India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and 17 other countries will not be excluded from the 14-day quarantine, even if they are fully vaccinated, the Republic of Korea's central headquarters for disaster management and security said.

The decision was made on Tuesday amid growing concerns over the global spread of the delta coronavirus strain. Earlier, the South Korean authorities said that travelers vaccinated with certain vaccines will be able to visit the country from July without compulsory self-isolation if their coronavirus test is negative and no symptoms are observed.

The same applies to South Korean citizens. The absence of tourist visas will remain in force. Foreigners can come to South Korea only for business, academic or humanitarian purposes.

South Africa and Bangladesh are also among the 21 countries whose residents will continue to undergo quarantine.

There is no exception for Russia, but it is not yet included in the list of countries with a particularly high risk of infection, to which additional restrictions on entry apply.