UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quarantine After Entry To South Korea To Remain Mandatory For Residents Of 21 Countries

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:10 AM

Quarantine After Entry to South Korea to Remain Mandatory for Residents of 21 Countries

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Arrivals in South Korea from India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and 17 other countries will not be excluded from the 14-day quarantine, even if they are fully vaccinated, the Republic of Korea's central headquarters for disaster management and security said.

The decision was made on Tuesday amid growing concerns over the global spread of the delta coronavirus strain. Earlier, the South Korean authorities said that travelers vaccinated with certain vaccines will be able to visit the country from July without compulsory self-isolation if their coronavirus test is negative and no symptoms are observed.

The same applies to South Korean citizens. The absence of tourist visas will remain in force. Foreigners can come to South Korea only for business, academic or humanitarian purposes.

South Africa and Bangladesh are also among the 21 countries whose residents will continue to undergo quarantine.

There is no exception for Russia, but it is not yet included in the list of countries with a particularly high risk of infection, to which additional restrictions on entry apply.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Bangladesh Business Russia Visit Same Indonesia South Korea North Korea Philippines July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli FM on his firs ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Our goal is to leverage Dubai as the first e ..

9 hours ago

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

11 hours ago

PIEDMC BoD meets, approves Rs 21.59b budget

10 hours ago

600 journalists provided free health facilities at ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.