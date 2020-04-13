UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quarantine In Ukraine Should Not Stop Local Elections - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Quarantine in Ukraine Should Not Stop Local Elections - Official

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The head of Ukraine's Central Election Commission has said that the nationwide quarantine aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus does not pose a "legal obstacle" to this year's local elections.

"There is no alternative. The quarantine is not a legal obstacle for the elections," Oleh Didenko said in an interview with a Ukrainian news website, LB.ua, published on Monday.

He pointed to mid-term elections in the eastern Kharkiv region that continued even after the quarantine was imposed on March 12.

"It prompted calls for the elections to be delayed. Some commission members were afraid to go to work, and the turnout might have been lower. But there was no legal reason for the CEC to stop the electoral process," Didenko argued.

Ukrainians will go to the polls in October to elect members of the regional and local councils, parliaments and mayors. The national parliament has not ruled out that the voting might be postponed in light of the deadly pandemic.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Kharkiv March October Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 172 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

52 minutes ago

National Assembly speaker for safe return of stran ..

1 second ago

Minister directs doctors to give best treatment to ..

3 seconds ago

Dr. Nafisa Shah for working collectively against c ..

5 seconds ago

Italy Registers 566 New Deaths From COVID-19, Tota ..

6 minutes ago

Libya's GNA Extends Control to Tunisian Border in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.