UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quarantine, Not Vaccine Will Stop Virus: Italy Corona Expert

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:23 PM

Quarantine, not vaccine will stop virus: Italy corona expert

The world should not expect a vaccine to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus and must instead swallow "the bitter pill" of quarantine measures, a top Italian researcher warned Tuesday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The world should not expect a vaccine to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus and must instead swallow "the bitter pill" of quarantine measures, a top Italian researcher warned Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump said Monday he had told the heads of top pharmaceutical companies "to accelerate whatever they are doing in terms of a vaccine".

Trump also dismissed suggestion that holding large campaign rallies was unwise while the virus was spreading, calling it "very safe".

But Massimo Galli, director of the Biomedical Research Institute in Milan whose team isolated the virus's Italian strain last month, told AFP that exactly the opposite was true.

"I would be very happy if it was confirmed that the vaccine could be ready by April," Galli said in an interview.

"But I think this epidemic will not stop thanks to a vaccine, which will never arrive soon enough," Galli added.

"It is a bitter pill to swallow (but) quarantine measures and the limitation of individual movements in the most affected areas" will help stop the spread.

Italy has borne the brunt of the European epidemic, recording more than 2,000 cases and 52 deaths from COVID-19 since February 22.

The Mediterranean country of 60 million people has quarantined 11 towns in its northern epicentre, with some 50,000 residents barred from leaving for over a week.

Churches, bars, libraries, schools, museums and town halls have all been closed in the quarantine zone.

Schools, museums and churches have also been shuttered in the Lombardy region around Milan, where 38 of the deaths have occurred, and the neighbouring areas around Bologna and Venice.

Galli said it was too soon say whether these measures have worked.

"We will not know that very soon," he said. "It will take days -- and I hope not weeks."

Related Topics

World Trump Bologna Venice Milan February April All From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler to open 9th International Government ..

41 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on progress o ..

56 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will boost local tourism, econo ..

56 minutes ago

DHA medical labs receive accreditation from the Co ..

56 minutes ago

CDWP approves 7 projects , recommends 5 projects ..

3 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence key global tool for contai ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.