Quarantine Upon Arrival In England To Be Cut To 5 Days With Negative COVID-19 Test - DfT

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:30 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) All passengers arriving in England will be able to have the mandatory 14-day quarantine cut to five days on condition of a negative COVID-19 test, the UK Department for Transport (DfT) said in a statement.

"Passengers arriving into England will be able to reduce mandatory self-isolation by at least a week, as the government launches its new strategy for testing international arrivals," the DfT said.

"Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has today (24 November 2020) announced that from 15 December 2020, passengers arriving into England from countries not featured on the government's travel corridor list will have the option to take a test after 5 days of self-isolation, with a negative result releasing them from the need to isolate," it said.

More Stories From World

