Quarantine Violation During Easter Celebrations in Ukraine May Lead to New Extension

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Self-isolation regime breaches during Easter services in Pochayiv and Sviatohirsk monasteries in Ukraine could cause quarantine measures to be extended without mitigation, the minister of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers, Oleh Nemchinov, said on Tuesday.

An adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, Zoryan Shkiryak, has previously said that the law enforcement authorities had opened five criminal cases in connection to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church's violation of the quarantine introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it's quite possible [that quarantine will not be eased], a number of factors need to be considered. If you look at the statistics of the National Police, the number of worshipers in churches exceeded projections.

It was much less than during the usual period, but at the same time the numbers were rather risky, especially in Pochayiv and Donetsk region," Nemchinov said in a televised interview.

At the same time, the minister noted that it was still difficult to assess what the Cabinet's final decision on quarantine would be, adding that "a comprehensive risk analysis would be carried out."

The authorities have previously introduced a quarantine from March 12 for all educational institutions and banned public gatherings. In late March, the Ukrainian cabinet declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 24 to slow down the spread of the infection.

To date, Ukraine has confirmed 6,125 cases of the disease, including 161 fatalities.