UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quarantine Violation During Easter Celebrations In Ukraine May Lead To New Extension

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:10 AM

Quarantine Violation During Easter Celebrations in Ukraine May Lead to New Extension

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Self-isolation regime breaches during Easter services in Pochayiv and Sviatohirsk monasteries in Ukraine could cause quarantine measures to be extended without mitigation, the minister of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers, Oleh Nemchinov, said on Tuesday.

An adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, Zoryan Shkiryak, has previously said that the law enforcement authorities had opened five criminal cases in connection to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church's violation of the quarantine introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it's quite possible [that quarantine will not be eased], a number of factors need to be considered. If you look at the statistics of the National Police, the number of worshipers in churches exceeded projections.

It was much less than during the usual period, but at the same time the numbers were rather risky, especially in Pochayiv and Donetsk region," Nemchinov said in a televised interview.

At the same time, the minister noted that it was still difficult to assess what the Cabinet's final decision on quarantine would be, adding that "a comprehensive risk analysis would be carried out."

The authorities have previously introduced a quarantine from March 12 for all educational institutions and banned public gatherings. In late March, the Ukrainian cabinet declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 24 to slow down the spread of the infection.

To date, Ukraine has confirmed 6,125 cases of the disease, including 161 fatalities.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Interior Minister Same Donetsk March April Criminals Church All From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ajman pardons 124 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

27 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons number of prisoner ..

42 minutes ago

Postponement of Expo 2020 would give time to refle ..

57 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,147 new COVID-19 cases, 6 ..

57 minutes ago

Noble deeds of our front-liners will go down to an ..

1 hour ago

Sarwar promises ration to another 200,000 families ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.