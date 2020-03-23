UrduPoint.com
Quarantined Merkel Dials Into Cabinet Meeting From Home Office - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:49 PM

Quarantined Merkel Dials Into Cabinet Meeting From Home Office - Minister

German Chancellor Angela Merkel phoned into a cabinet meeting on Monday after going into self-isolation over coronavirus concerns, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel phoned into a cabinet meeting on Monday after going into self-isolation over coronavirus concerns, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said.

The German leader went into quarantine on Sunday after being told that a doctor who had administered her a vaccine against pneumococcal infection had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The chancellor is healthy at present. She is in her home office... but she remains active. We had her with us during the cabinet meeting today. It was not a video conference, but we know one another by voice," Scholz said.

He said Merkel had asked him to stand in for her during a parliament address on Wednesday, during which the government will unveil a $167 billion aid package to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.

