Quarantined Traveler in State of Texas Becomes 15th US Coronavirus Victim - Health Agency

An American who was evacuated with a group from China earlier this month contracted the novel coronavirus, becoming the 15th US victim of the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) An American who was evacuated with a group from China earlier this month contracted the novel coronavirus, becoming the 15th US victim of the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a press release on Thursday.

"The patient is among a group of people under a Federal quarantine order at JBSA-Lackland in Texas because of their recent return to the US on a State Department-chartered flight that arrived on February 7, 2020," the release said. "This brings the total number of COVID-19 [coronavirus] cases in the United States to 15."

The release warned that additional cases in the coming days and weeks were likely among more than 600 Americans who remain in isolation after being evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus epidemic in China.

Earlier in the week, US health officials released 195 people on the first evacuation flight from China after completing the mandatory 2 weeks period of isolation with no evidence of infection, the release said.

China has reported 59,805 cases of the disease, a huge increase from earlier reports due to a revised definition for infected people, with 242 deaths in a single day, Wednesday, and 1,350 deaths thus far.

The mortality rate appears to be about 2 percent, mainly among the elderly and people with compromised immune systems, according to health officials.

