Quarter Of Britons Believe Sunak Understands Problems Of Ordinary Citizens - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Around a quarter of people in the United Kingdom believe that new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak understands ordinary citizens' problems, according to a YouGov poll published on Tuesday

The poll also showed that only 25% of people think that Sunak will be a great or good leader, with 29% of respondents saying that he will be average and another 29% believing that the new prime minister is going to be "poor or terrible."

At the same time, as many as 68% of respondents said that Sunak would be a better prime minister than his predecessor, Liz Truss, with 41% considering that he would perform better even than Boris Johnson, who stepped down as prime minister in July.

The poll was conducted among 1,659 adults from October 24-25.

Earlier in the day, King Charles III appointed Sunak as the new prime minister and ordered him to form a government.

On Monday, Sunak was elected head of the UK Conservative Party and, as such, became the new prime minister for lack of other candidates after House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and Johnson dropped out of the race.

Sunak became the first prime minister appointed by King Charles III and the third UK Prime Minister this year alone. Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, stepped down on October 20 after six tumultuous weeks in office.

