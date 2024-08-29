Open Menu

Quarter Of China's Energy Now Comes From Non-carbon Sources: White Paper

Published August 29, 2024

Quarter of China's energy now comes from non-carbon sources: white paper

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A quarter of all the energy China consumes now comes from non-carbon sources, according to research published Thursday, as Beijing rapidly pivots its huge economy to a greener footing.

The country is the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, though has in recent years emerged as a global leader in renewable energy.

It has pledged to bring its emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide to a peak by 2030 and to net zero by 2060.

A white paper published Thursday said the proportion of "clean energy" in total national consumption rose from 15.5 percent to 26.4 percent over the past decade, according to state news agency Xinhua. This also includes nuclear energy, according to the paper.

By the end of 2023, China's cumulative installed capacities of wind and solar power had increased elevenfold over the past decade, it added.

It said China was responsible for more than 40 percent of annual additions to global renewable energy capacity since 2013.

"China has... achieved historic breakthroughs in green and low-carbon energy development," the white paper said.

Under the Paris Climate Accord, countries have pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions to keep global temperature rises below 1.5 Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

China has won plaudits for its efforts to rapidly ditch polluting energy sources such as coal, but has also resisted calls to act even more ambitiously.

Last week, its wind and solar capacity overshot a target set by President Xi Jinping nearly six years ahead of schedule.

Mismatched development in the country's renewables sector also means a significant amount of energy gets wasted, while turbulence in the domestic solar industry has pushed some firms into dire financial straits.

