Quarter of Italians Doubt Russia Committed 'War Crimes' in Ukraine - Poll

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Nearly a quarter of Italians believe that Ukraine have tampered with evidence of war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops, a poll published on Tuesday showed.

The survey, conducted last week by the Demos & Pi research institute for La Repubblica daily, found that 72% did not think it was manipulated.

Half of those sampled also disagreed with the statement that most information on the Ukrainian conflict available in Italy was distorted, while 46% agreed with it.

Opposition supporters were likelier to suspect falsification in both cases than those who voted for the ruling parties.