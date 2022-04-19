UrduPoint.com

Quarter Of Italians Doubt Russia Committed 'War Crimes' In Ukraine - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Quarter of Italians Doubt Russia Committed 'War Crimes' in Ukraine - Poll

Nearly a quarter of Italians believe that Ukraine have tampered with evidence of war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops, a poll published on Tuesday showed

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Nearly a quarter of Italians believe that Ukraine have tampered with evidence of war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops, a poll published on Tuesday showed.

The survey, conducted last week by the Demos & Pi research institute for La Repubblica daily, found that 72% did not think it was manipulated.

Half of those sampled also disagreed with the statement that most information on the Ukrainian conflict available in Italy was distorted, while 46% agreed with it.

Opposition supporters were likelier to suspect falsification in both cases than those who voted for the ruling parties.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Italy

Recent Stories

Subzwari takes charge as Federal Minister for Mari ..

Subzwari takes charge as Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs

6 minutes ago
 Violators of constitution, watch thieves to go to ..

Violators of constitution, watch thieves to go to jails: Sana Ullah

6 minutes ago
 Putin Accepts Pashinyan's Invitation to Visit Yere ..

Putin Accepts Pashinyan's Invitation to Visit Yerevan in H2 2022 - Joint Stateme ..

6 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attacks on Sc ..

UN Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attacks on Schools in Kabul - Spokesperson

6 minutes ago
 UBG welcomes formation of JWG Joint with China

UBG welcomes formation of JWG Joint with China

52 minutes ago
 Building Collapse in Indonesia Leaves 3 Dead, 5 Un ..

Building Collapse in Indonesia Leaves 3 Dead, 5 Under Rubble - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.