Quarter Of Migrant Families In Italy Live In Absolute Poverty

Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:11 PM

Over a quarter of migrant families in Italy, or 26.7%, are living in absolute poverty, Catholic charity Caritas and the Migrantes foundation said in a report out Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Over a quarter of migrant families in Italy, or 26.7%, are living in absolute poverty, Catholic charity Caritas and the Migrantes foundation said in a report out Thursday.

In comparison, only about 6% of Italian families are living in absolute poverty.

The report links the rise in the number of destitute migrant families to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the global health crisis, their poverty rate stood at 24.4%.

Since the beginning of the year, 47,932 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea, up from 34,154 in the same period of last year, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

