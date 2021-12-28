Quarter of Sailors on US Navy Ship Milwaukee Test Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Approximately one quarter of the sailors aboard the US warship Milwaukee have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Military.com reported.

Roughly two dozen members of the ship's crew of more than 100 sailors tested positive for COVID-19, the report, released on Monday, said.

The number of infected sailors aboard the warship remains relatively constant, the report said on Monday citing defense officials.

The outbreak forced officials to pause the ship's deployment last week. It is the first US Navy ship to have its deployment interrupted due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the report noted.

The US Navy said on Friday that the ship's crew was 100% immunized and that the sailors who tested positive for the novel coronavirus were isolated from other crew members.