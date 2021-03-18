Quarter of US Remote Workers Want to Remain Off-Site After Pandemic - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) One in four remote workers in the United States prefer to remain in that mode after the pandemic is over, a Gallup poll revealed.

"A quarter of all US workers (26%) would now ideally prefer to continue working remotely, if given a choice, when society fully reopens," a press release accompanying the poll said Wednesday.

78 percent of US workers say they perform their job differently in order to avoid exposure to the coronavirus with 41 percent who say it is not hard and 37 percent who say the opposite.

As regards preparedness to work in new conditions, the poll results show that today less than a half of US workers strongly agree they are prepared to do their job with this number being 54 percent for those aged 55 and older.