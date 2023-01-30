UrduPoint.com

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet Previously Accused Of Sexual Assault, Resigns - Vatican

Published January 30, 2023

The Cardinal of Quebec Marc Ouellet considered as a potential successor to Pope Francis, accused of sexual assault in August, resigned upon reaching "age limit", the Vatican informed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The Cardinal of Quebec Marc Ouellet considered as a potential successor to Pope Francis, accused of sexual assault in August, resigned upon reaching "age limit", the Vatican informed on Monday.

"The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the offices of prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, presented, upon reaching the age limit, by His Eminence Cardinal Marc Ouellet,"

According to the statement, Ouellet called on Bishop Francis Prevost, currently serving in the region of Chiclayo in Peru, to succeed him, and assume office on April 12, 2023.

In August 2022, Cardinal Marc Ouellet, aged 78, was named in a class-action lawsuit for sexual assault, by a woman born in 1984 who reported the abuses taking place on multiple occasions between 2008-2010.

The aggressions included non-consensual kisses, touches and caresses according to the lawsuit documents. At the time, Ouellet was still Archbishop of Quebec.

Shortly after, the Holy See said there was no evidence to probe the Cardinal for the alleged sexual assault.

Cardinal Ouellet has since taken legal actions for defamation against the woman who accused him of sexual assault, seeking for $100 000 in compensation for damaging his reputation.

More Stories From World

