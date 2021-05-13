UrduPoint.com
Quebec Latest Canadian Province To Halt Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine's First Dose - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Quebec has become the latest Canadian province to halt the first-dose vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot, citing the dangerous complications to human health if it is administered, the provincial health ministry said on Thursday.

"As of today, the AstraZeneca vaccine will no longer be offered as a first dose," Ministere de la Sante et des Services sociaux said in a statement. "This decision is based on the recommendations of the Quebec Immunization Committee (CIQ), in an update of its opinion on the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine against COVID-19."

To date, Canadian authorities have reported at least 15 instances of Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) following inoculation with the AstraZeneca vaccine and at least three deaths.

Quebec joins Ontario, Alberta and Nova Scotia in halting first dose vaccination with the UK drugmaker's vaccine and other provinces have also taken steps to limit its use in the past few days.

Like other provinces, Quebec's health ministry said that current stock and any future supplies would be used to administer second doses.

Quebec's health minister in a statement via Twitter assured residents, who received the AstraZeneca shot for their first dose, that the effectiveness of the UK drugmaker's vaccine is " high and lasting."

Despite provinces slowly moving away from the AstraZeneca vaccine, Canada is still set for 655,000 AstraZeneca doses next week.

Canada's vaccination regime has faced repeated setbacks, with the country experiencing a shortage of doses, despite the Trudeau government lauding deals with numerous vaccine manufacturers.

