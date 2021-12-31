Quebec Re-Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid New Coronavirus Wave - Premier

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The Canadian province of Quebec has reimposed a full curfew, shutting down the dining rooms of restaurants and forbidding all public gatherings, including those on New Year's Eve, Premier Francois Legault announced.

"I'm announcing new restrictions starting tomorrow," Legault said in a television broadcast on Thursday. "Restaurants will have to close except for deliveries. Private gatherings in homes will now be prohibited. ... I am also announcing a curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., starting tomorrow (Friday) night."

The premier said the new restrictions will come into force at 5:00 p.

m. local time on Friday and will include closing of schools until January 17.

The Quebec authorities reported 14,188 new coronavirus cases on Thursday with another 16,000 due to be reported on Friday, Legault said.

"We are at the worst of the pandemic so far. Cases are under evaluated due to rapid tests and we risk surpassing hospital capacity in coming weeks," Legault said.

In addition, the provincial government will now impose fines of $1,000 to $6,000 on people who break the curfew across Quebec, Legault added.