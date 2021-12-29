Quebec to Allow Essential Workers to Remain on Job After Positive COVID Test - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Canadian province of Quebec will allow health care staff and other essential workers who test positive for COVID-19 to remain on the job under certain conditions, in an effort to keep key sectors of the economy open, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said Tuesday.

"In consultation with public health, the clinical direction of the ministry and the INSPQ (National Public Health Institute of Quebec) we made the decision that under certain conditions positive staff will be able to continue working according to a list of priority and risk management. It affects all essential workers not just healthcare workers and we'll provide information in the coming days," Dube said, as broadcast by CTV news.

The Quebec government took this action because of the strain on the healthcare system caused by the troubling rise of the Omicron variant. Cases continue to increase with health officials reporting 15 deaths and 12,833 cases on Tuesday - a single-day high.

Dube said the decision was made as a form of "risk management" as the health care system contends with thousands of COVID-related absences. He said the government has been in talks with unions for several days about the policy change. Officials made the move to because it is the only way to prevent "permanent damage" for those in need of health care, the minister explained. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis, he added.