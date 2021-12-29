UrduPoint.com

Quebec To Allow Essential Workers To Remain On Job After Positive COVID Test - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 01:50 AM

Quebec to Allow Essential Workers to Remain on Job After Positive COVID Test - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Canadian province of Quebec will allow health care staff and other essential workers who test positive for COVID-19 to remain on the job under certain conditions, in an effort to keep key sectors of the economy open, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said Tuesday.

"In consultation with public health, the clinical direction of the ministry and the INSPQ (National Public Health Institute of Quebec) we made the decision that under certain conditions positive staff will be able to continue working according to a list of priority and risk management. It affects all essential workers not just healthcare workers and we'll provide information in the coming days," Dube said, as broadcast by CTV news.

The Quebec government took this action because of the strain on the healthcare system caused by the troubling rise of the Omicron variant. Cases continue to increase with health officials reporting 15 deaths and 12,833 cases on Tuesday - a single-day high.

Dube said the decision was made as a form of "risk management" as the health care system contends with thousands of COVID-related absences. He said the government has been in talks with unions for several days about the policy change. Officials made the move to because it is the only way to prevent "permanent damage" for those in need of health care, the minister explained. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis, he added.

Related Topics

Job Christian All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancing cooperation

1 hour ago
 Attorney General discusses advancing judicial coop ..

Attorney General discusses advancing judicial cooperation with Kazakhstan

1 hour ago
 Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Pe ..

Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Per Day

1 hour ago
 Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron ..

Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron optimism

1 hour ago
 EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine ..

EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine to Enhance Nuclear Safety - Ki ..

1 hour ago
 Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine ..

Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine on Border With Czechia Despite ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.