Queen Agrees 'period Of Transition' For Harry And Meghan

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:39 PM

Queen agrees 'period of transition' for Harry and Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday said Prince Harry and his wife Meghan would be allowed to split their time between Britain and Canada while their future is finalised

Sandringham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Queen Elizabeth II on Monday said Prince Harry and his wife Meghan would be allowed to split their time between Britain and Canada while their future is finalised.

The monarch said there would be a "period of transition", though there was more work to be done to resolve the "complex" issue, after the couple said they wanted to step back from the royal frontline.

World

